Bangladesh raises LPG prices as taka weakens against dollar
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2022 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 06:33 PM BdST
Despite declining prices in international markets, Bangladesh has increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas due to the depreciation of the taka against the dollar.
In July, customers will have to pay Tk 104.52 for LPG per kg, including VAT, up from Tk 103.52 in the month of June, according to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission.
Saudi Arabia state oil giant Aramco had set its June contract price for the mixture of propane and butane at $750 a tonne, which fell to $725 in July.
BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil said that the taka dipped in its value over the last month and the authorities hiked the price after considering the matter. “The price has increased by only Tk 1 per kg," he said.
A dollar is now worth Tk 93.50, according to the BERC chairman.
For May, the LPG gas price was set at Tk 111.26 per kg. The price of LPG, which is used for cooking, fell by 7 percent in June in accordance with the price decline in international markets.
For July, reticulated LPG has been priced at Tk 101.28 per kg, a Tk 1 increase from last month. Autogas, or LPG used in vehicles, will now cost Tk 58.46 per litre at the retail level, up from last month's Tk 57.91 per litre.
The new decision will be effective from Sunday, according to BERC.
Cylinder size (in kg)
Price (Tk)
5.5
575
12
1,254
12.5
1,307
15
1,568
16
1,673
18
1,881
20
2,091
22
2,299
25
2,612
30
3,136
33
3,449
35
3,658
45
4,704
- Motorcycles on Padma Bridge unlikely before Eid: official
- 2 children drown in Netrokona floodwaters
- Aminul Haque took trips to Pakistan: RAB
- Widow, son found dead in Narayanganj
- Bangladeshi woman dies during Hajj trip
- Fugitive Kishoreganj war criminal Rajab arrested
- Barishal-Dhaka launch fares cut
- Amin Hilaly named in NSU graft case is ‘missing’: family
- Bangladesh raises LPG prices as taka weakens against dollar
- After floods ravage Sunamganj, survivors pick up the pieces
- Bangladesh unlikely to reopen Padma Bridge to motorcycles before Eid: official
- 2 children drown in Netrokona floodwaters
- A suspect was let off after a mix-up over his name. Then he was arrested at his wedding
- War crimes fugitive Aminul Haque took several trips to Pakistan, RAB says
Most Read
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- War crimes fugitive Aminul Haque took several trips to Pakistan, RAB says
- Amin Hilaly, a real estate businessman named in NSU graft case, goes 'missing’: family
- Ashulia school suspends girl for hanging out with teacher murder suspect
- Teacher Utpal was the bedrock of his family. His murder leaves them staring into an abyss
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service