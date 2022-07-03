After floods ravage Sunamganj, survivors pick up the pieces

Though the floods that ravaged large swathes of Sunamganj have started to recede, a return to normal life is nothing more than a distant afterthought for survivors. Since the deluge began in mid-June, myriads of people have been sleeping rough on highways, with their food stock either washed away or destroyed. The embattled residents of Sunamganj are now looking for help to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.