2 children drown in Netrokona floodwaters
Netrokona Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2022 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 03:09 PM BdST
Two children have died after they drowned in floodwaters in Netrokona’s Mohongonj Upazila.
Locals found their bodies near a bridge in Utiarkona Village on Saturday evening, according to Inspector Rashedul Islam of Mohongonj Police Station.
The two have been identified as Sabila Akter, 7, and Marzia Akter, 9.
Rpresentational image
Both of the girls were taken by the current afterwards and locals later found the girls’ bodies when they searched the water with a net, the inspector added.
Rashedul said that an unnatural death case has been filed in connection with the incident.
More stories
- Bangladeshi woman dies during Hajj trip
- Fugitive Kishoreganj war criminal Rajab arrested
- Barishal-Dhaka launch fares cut
- Amin Hilaly named in NSU graft case is ‘missing’: family
- Teacher's killing plunges family into deep despair
- Girl suspended for hanging out with murder suspect
- Severity of floods stuns victims in Sunamganj
- Dalela may replace Doraiswami as Indian envoy
Recent Stories
- A suspect was let off after a mix-up over his name. Then he was arrested at his wedding
- War crimes fugitive Aminul Haque took several trips to Pakistan, RAB says
- 3 BIWTA employees suspended over 'fraud' at Barishal port
- Widow, son found dead with throats slit in Narayanganj
- Bangladeshi woman dies in Saudi Arabia during Hajj trip
- RAB arrests fugitive Kishoreganj war criminal Rajab Ali, who was sentenced to death in 2018
Opinion
Most Read
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- Dalela may replace Doraiswami as Indian envoy to Bangladesh: report
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Amin Hilaly, a real estate businessman named in NSU graft case, goes 'missing’: family
- Ashulia school suspends girl for hanging out with teacher murder suspect
- Teacher Utpal was the bedrock of his family. His murder leaves them staring into an abyss