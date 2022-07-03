Home > Bangladesh

2 children drown in Netrokona floodwaters

  Netrokona Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jul 2022 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 03:09 PM BdST

Two children have died after they drowned in floodwaters in Netrokona’s Mohongonj Upazila.

Locals found their bodies near a bridge in Utiarkona Village on Saturday evening, according to Inspector Rashedul Islam of Mohongonj Police Station.

The two have been identified as Sabila Akter, 7, and Marzia Akter, 9.

“Some children, including the victims, were playing near a bridge of Utiarkona around 3:30 pm on Saturday. Sabila fell in the floodwaters first and Marzia tumbled in as well when she tried to rescue her friend,” Inspector Rashedul said.

Both of the girls were taken by the current afterwards and locals later found the girls’ bodies when they searched the water with a net, the inspector added.

Rashedul said that an unnatural death case has been filed in connection with the incident.

