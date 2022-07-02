Two more Bangladeshi pilgrims die on Hajj trip
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2022 11:06 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2022 11:17 AM BdST
Another two Bangladeshis have died in Saudi Arabia during the trip to perform the Hajj pilgrimage. It brings the death toll to 10 this year.
Sirgajganj-native Md Rafiqul Islam, 47, and Dhaka's Tapan Khandoker, 61, passed away on Thursday, according to the Hajj IT Helpdesk.
So far, seven men and three women have died in the Gulf kingdom ahead of the holy ritual. Eight of the deaths were reported in Makkah while two occurred in Madinah.
As many as 50,218 Bangladeshis are currently in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj, with 3,385 of them travelling under government management and 46,833 under private management.
After a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi authorities are allowing a total of 60,000 Bangladeshis to travel for the annual pilgrimage.
With the Hajj scheduled to begin on Jul 8, Bangladesh has been operating flights to Saudi Arabia since Jun 5.
The last Hajj flight will take off on Jul 3, while the return flights will start on Jul 14 and continue until Aug 4.
