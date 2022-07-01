Sale of advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha holidays begins

Crowds had gathered at Dhaka's Kamalapur Railway Station well before the ticket counters opened at 8 am on Friday.

Tickets can be purchased from five counters at the station until 4 pm.

The sale of e-tickets has also been underway since 8 am.

Travellers leaving Dhaka can buy tickets in advance until Jul 5.

Holidaymakers will be able to buy tickets for Jul 5 on the first day of the sale. Tickets for Jul 7 travels will be available on Jul 2, Jul 7 tickets on Jul 3, Jul 7 tickets on Jul 4 and Jul 9 on Jul 5.

Meanwhile, return tickets will be on sale from Jul 7.

Arman Hossain, a native of Nilphamari, was among many who waited overnight at Kamalapur to book a ride home for the holidays.

"I came to buy a ticket for the Neel Sagar Express. I'd been waiting since midnight and have now bought four tickets. I'm going home with my brother and his family for the Eid holiday," the Azimpur-resident said.

College student Saifuddin Babu has been waiting in line for a ticket to Rajshahi since dawn. "I'm looking to buy tickets for myself and a friend. There was a long queue when I got here early in the morning. I haven't managed to get them yet as there's still a few people ahead of me."

The rush for tickets is causing some to worry about their chances of getting one on the opening day of sales. Basabo-resident Nurul Islam is one them. He has been waiting to get his hands on a ticket to Tangail since 5:30 am but is still a ways away from the counter.

"I've fallen to the back of the queue. I don't know if I'll get a ticket today."

Railway police have been very active at Kamalapur in their efforts to maintain order at the station. Compared to other years, however, the crowds were relatively thin.

"Considering the queues at the counters, some fear that they will return empty-handed today. So we are trying hard to clamp down on black market sales. There is no scope for selling tickets on the black market," said Masud Sarwar, the station manager.