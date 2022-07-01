Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2022 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 06:58 PM BdST
Travellers have waited for hours in vehicles stuck in a tailback on Bangabandhu Expressway at Faridpur's Bhanga after the start of tolling.
The government opened four out of 10 counters at the toll plaza -- three for vehicles from the Padma Bridge and one to the bridge -- in Bogail after Thursday midnight, said Faruk Hossain, the official in charge of the plaza.
As the night wore out, a long tailback formed. After an altercation between the travellers and officials, the authorities opened three more counters at 11am on Friday.
Passengers, drivers and other transport workers said they suffered throughout the day in the traffic jam.
The tolls for the expressway are exclusive of the tolls for the newly opened Padma Bridge, which is on the same Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route.
The government has appointed Korea Expressway Corporation, a South Korean company, to oversee the Tk 110 billion expressway, collect tolls and operate its transportation system for five years.
