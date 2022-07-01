Bangladesh readjusts bus fares on southwestern routes as expressway tolling starts
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2022 09:18 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 09:18 PM BdST
Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has readjusted the bus fares on 15 southwestern routes as the government has started tolling on Bangabandhu Expressway after opening the Padma Bridge.
In line with the new fares announced on Thursday, a ticket for a trip to Barishal from Dhaka by a 40-seat bus will cost Tk 454, up by Tk 42 from what was fixed on Jun 9 before the opening of the bridge. BRTA raised the fares by Tk 10 per passenger on 13 routes in the region at that time.
It announced the new fares as the tolling on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway began after Thursday midnight. The tolls for the expressway are exclusive of the tolls for the newly opened Padma Bridge, which is on the same Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route.
BRTA sent letters to the associations of transport owners, informing them about the new fares on the routes that include the Padma Bridge and the expressway.
The new fares per passenger for 40-seat buses are:
Dhaka-Barishal: Tk 454
Dhaka-Gopalganj: Tk 423
Dhaka-Khulna: Tk 575
Dhaka-Shariatpur: Tk 257
Dhaka-Barishal-Pirojpur: Tk 580
Dhaka-Bagerhat-Pirojpur: Tk 619
Dhaka-Patuakhali: 561
Dhaka-Madaripur: Tk 344
Dhaka-Satkhira: Tk 689
Dhaka-Faridpur: Tk 323
Dhaka-Bababubazar Bridge-Shariatpur: Tk 257
Dhaka-Kuakata: Tk 767
Cox's Bazar-Barishal: Tk 1,388
Chattogram-Khulna: Tk 1,192
Chattogram-Barguna: Tk 1,282
The new fares per passenger for 51-seat buses are:
Dhaka-Barishal: Tk 356
Dhaka-Gopalganj: Tk 332
Dhaka-Khulna: Tk 456
Dhaka-Shariatpur: Tk 211
Dhaka-Barishal-Pirojpur: Tk 455
Dhaka-Bagerhat-Pirojpur: Tk 486
Dhaka-Patuakhali: 440
Dhaka-Madaripur: Tk 270
Dhaka-Satkhira: Tk 541
Dhaka-Faridpur: Tk 253
Dhaka-Bababubazar Bridge-Shariatpur: Tk 201
Dhaka-Kuakata: Tk 601
Cox's Bazar-Barishal: Tk 1,089
Chattogram-Khulna: Tk 935
Chattogram-Barguna: Tk 1,005
If a 4-seat bus uses Mayor Hanif flyover in Dhaka, the fare will rise by Tk 9. The rise will be by Tk 6.72 for 51-seat buses.
