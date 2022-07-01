Another Bangladeshi pilgrim dies on Hajj trip
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2022 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 11:54 AM BdST
Another Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim has died in Saudi Arabia, pushing the death toll to eight in the last 25 days.
Fatema Begum, 59, died on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs. She is the third woman to pass away during the trip along with five men.
With the Hajj scheduled to begin on Jul 8, Bangladesh has been operating flights to Saudi Arabia since Jun 5.
As of Thursday, 48,171 pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia, with 3,385 of them flying under government management and 44,786 under private management.
After a two-year halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, a total of 60,000 Bangladeshis have been allowed to go for the Hajj pilgrimage.
The last Hajj flight will take off on Jul 3, while the return flights will start on Jul 14 and continue until Aug 4.………..
