Former Shibir activist arrested for removing Padma Bridge screws

The arrestee has been identified as Mahdi Hasan, 27, a native of Munshiganj. He was arrested from Laxmipur on Wednesday night, Additional Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the CTTC, said at a media briefing on Thursday.

"Mahdi removed the screws following a plan. He admitted in initial interrogation that he did it using a range tool. He did this to undermine the Padma Bridge."

Mahdi plotted to remove the screws on the opening day of the bridge on Jun 25, a day before the megastructure was open to traffic, Asaduzzaman said, citing the suspect.

"They (Mahdi and others) arrived at the Zajira end of the bridge early on Sunday. but could not remove the nuts due to people visiting the megastructure at that time. They did the job around 3 pm and circulated the video on social media afterwards."

Mahdi was admitted to Kabi Nazrul Government College after studying at Tamirul Millat Madrasa. He could not finish his honours course due to his involvement with Shibir, Asaduzzaman said.

A case has been started against Mahdi with the Padma North Police Station under the Special Powers Act.

Police arrested another man named Bayezid Talha from Dhaka after a video of him removing Padma Bridge screws on the day it was opened to traffic went viral.

He made a TikTik video and circulated it on social media. Members of the police Criminal Investigation Department have received seven days to grill Bayezid over the incident.