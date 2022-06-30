Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2022 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2022 08:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10 as the moon for the month of Zil Hajj has been sighted.
The National Moon Sighting Committee announced the date in a meeting at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Thursday.
Eid-ul-Azha is traditionally celebrated on the tenth day of Zil Hajj, the final month in the Arabic calendar. Muslims sacrifice animals to mark the day, the second biggest festival for them after Eid-ul-Fitr.
The three-day public holiday on the occasion will begin on Jul 9.
Holidaymakers are expected to start leaving the cities for their hometowns and villages on the evening of Jul 7 as Jul 8 is part of the weekend.
