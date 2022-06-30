After he killed a teacher, a teen turned to an unsuspecting friend for help
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2022 01:57 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2022 01:57 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion says the teen suspect in the murder of school teacher Utpal Kumar Sarker in Savar sought a friend's help to go into hiding amid a manhunt.
The student attacked Utpal Kumar Sarker, a lecturer of political science in the institution, with a stump during a cricket match on Jun 25. Utpal succumbed to his injuries at Savar’s Enam Medical College Hospital two days later on Jun 27.
Utpal’s brother Ashim Kumar Sarker subsequently filed a case over the incident.
As the incident began to gain publicity, the tenth-grader of Haji Yunus Ali School and College went to his friend’s place Nagarhawla Village in Gazipur’s Sreepur Upazila.
Multiple teams of law enforcers conducted raids in different parts of the country to arrest the suspect, including in Manikganj and Kushtia.
The suspect’s friend in Nagarhowla Village is a native of Narail. He lives in a rented house in the village with his siblings. He did not complete his education and has been working as a mechanical helper at NRG Spinning Mills Ltd in Sreepur.
Both of them studied at the Haji Yunus Ali School and College and developed a friendship since they were ninth graders.
On Tuesday, the suspect called his friend from his grandparent’s home in Manikganj and said he wanted to stay for a few days in Nagarhawla. He reached the village on Wednesday morning.
The friend arranged for the suspect’s stay in another rented room belonging to local resident Siddikur Rahman as his own place was small.
He also said that his former classmate’s father sent him Tk 1,000 via bKash.
Police arrested the suspect's father, Ujjal Hossain, on Wednesday and received five days to interrogate him in their custody.
When he went to collect the money, he saw RAB personnel showing locals the suspect’s photo and asking questions.
He led the RAB team to where the suspect was staying and they arrested him.
“We don’t know the boy. Some people entered our house before the Maghrib prayer and searched the rooms. At one point they woke the boy up and handcuffed him. Then they took him away in a car after interrogation,” said house owner Siddikur Rahman.
The suspect’s friend said he was unaware that his friend committed such a crime.
The murdered teacher, Utpal, was also the chairman of the institution's disciplinary committee.
He lived with his family in Dhaka's Mirpur. Utpal graduated from Chattogram University and also did his master's there.
SI Emdaul said the student, carried out the sudden attack at the college ground on Saturday afternoon, critically injuring the teacher.
"He [Utpal] had to discipline the students many times. Maybe the student was angry at him for something like that. We’re trying to arrest him."
Principal Saiful Hasan said the student started beating Utpal with a cricket stump when the teacher was watching a match.
Utpal's brother Asim Kumar Sarker demanded justice for the slain teacher. Citing students, Asim said Utpal had disciplined the attacker for sexually harassing female students.
- 'Bawm Party' - the new scourge of CHT
- Fourth suspect arrested in humiliation of teacher
- Bangabandhu Expressway tolls fixed
- RAB arrests student accused of killing teacher in Savar
- Student must explain why she wrote 'I feel sad' on exam paper
- Rains cause panic in flood-hit Sylhet
- Suspect's father held after Hindu teacher murder
- Rains cause panic in flood-hit Sylhet
- In Chattogram Hill Tracts, a new group of armed insurgents is making waves. Who are they?
- Fourth suspect arrested in humiliation of Hindu teacher in Narail
- Government fixes tolls for Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Bangabandhu Expressway
- RAB arrests student accused of killing teacher in Savar
- A student wrote 'I feel sad' on an exam paper as a joke. Now her university is demanding an explanation
- Rains raise the spectre of fresh flooding in Sylhet
Most Read
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
- Tensions rise in Indian town after killing of Hindu man
- Govt to start collecting tolls on Bangabandhu Expressway on Jul 1
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- A student wrote 'I feel sad' on an exam paper as a joke. Now his university is demanding an explanation
- Adity Sarker, a doctor, dies from self-inflicted burn wounds