RAB arrests student accused of killing teacher in Savar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2022 08:38 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2022 08:38 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the teenaged student accused of killing a college teacher in Savar’s Ashulia.
The law enforcers arrested the tenth-grader in Gazipur’s Sreepur on Wednesday, hours after the arrest of his father Ujjal Hossain in Kushtia’s Kumarkhali Upazila, said ANM Imran Khan, a spokesman for the RAB.
Citing case documents, police said the student of Haji Yunus Ali School and College attacked Utpal Kumar Sarker, a lecturer of political science in the institution, on Saturday. Utpal succumbed to his injuries at Savar’s Enam Medical College Hospital on Monday morning.
Students and teachers of the institution have continued demonstration demanding swift justice for Utpal, who was also the chairman of the institution's disciplinary committee.
The institution’s Principal Saiful Hasan on Tuesday said Utpal had asked students to get decent haircuts and counselled them on their behaviour many times. "Maybe the student attacked him because he was angry due to some punishment he had meted out to the student."
Saiful said the student started beating Utpal with a cricket stump when the teacher was watching a match.
Utpal, 37, lived with his family in Dhaka's Mirpur. He graduated from Chittagong University and also completed his Master's degree there.
