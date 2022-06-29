Police arrest suspect's father after murder of Hindu teacher
Savar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2022 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2022 03:18 PM BdST
Police have arrested the father of a tenth-grader who allegedly killed a Hindu teacher in Savar’s Ashulia.
The law enforcers arrested Ujjal Hossain from Kushtia’s Kumarkhali Upazila on Wednesday and sent him to a Dhaka court seeking a 10-day remand for interrogation, according to Ashulia Police Station chief HM Kamruzzaman.
Multiple teams of police are working to arrest Ujjal’s son, Kamruzzaman added.
Citing case documents, police said a tenth-grader of Haji Yunus Ali School and College attacked Utpal Kumar Sarker, a lecturer of political science in the institution, on Saturday. Utpal succumbed to his injuries at Savar’s Enam Medical College Hospital on Monday morning.
Students and teachers of the institution have formed a human chain demanding swift justice for Utpal’s murder.
Utpal was the chairman of the institution's disciplinary committee. The institution’s Principal Saiful Hasan on Tuesday said Utpal had asked students to get decent haircuts and counselled them on their behaviour many times. "Maybe the student attacked him because he was angry because of some punishment he had meted out to the student."
Saiful said the student started beating Utpal with a cricket stump when the teacher was watching a match.
Utpal, 37, lived with his family in Dhaka's Mirpur. He graduated from Chittagong University and also completed his Master's degree there.
