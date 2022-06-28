Hindu teacher dies after student attacked him with a stump in Savar
Savar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2022 03:09 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2022 03:09 AM BdST
A Hindu college teacher has succumbed to injuries he sustained in an attack by a student during a cricket match in Savar's Ashulia two days ago.
The 37-year old Utpal Kumar Sarker, a Sirajganj's Ullapara native, died at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar on Monday morning.
The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination, said Emdadul Haque, a sub-inspector at Ashulia Police Station.
Utpal was working as a lecturer of political science at Haji Yunus Ali School and College. He was also the chairman of the institution's disciplinary committee.
He lived with his family in Dhaka's Mirpur. Utpal graduated from Chattogram University and also did his master's there.
SI Emdaul said the student, a 10th grader, carried out the sudden attack at the college ground on Saturday afternoon, critically injuring the teacher.
"He [Utpal] had to correct the students many times. Maybe the student was angry at him for something like that. We’re trying to arrest him."
Principal Saiful Hasan said the student started beating Utpal indiscriminately with a stump when the teacher was watching a cricket match.
Utpal had asked students to get decent haircuts and counselled them on their behaviour many times, Saiful said. "Maybe the student attacked him because he was angry for some punishment [the teacher meted on the student."
Utpal's brother Asim Kumar Sarker demanded justice for the slain teacher. Citing students, Asim said Utpal had corrected the attacker for sexually harassing female students.
- Bangabandhu Expressway tolls from Jul 1
- Probe into forcing teacher to wear garland of shoes
- Truck overturns after crossing Padma Bridge
- Man fined for stopping car on Padma Bridge
- Fire guts shoe factory warehouse in Dhaka
- Bangladeshi man held in Saudi for begging
- 2 Shimulia ferries shifted as demand dries up
- Why would WB cancel Padma Bridge funding without conspiracy: HC
- Motorcyclists suffer with ferries closed, Padma Bridge off-limits
- Hindu teacher dies after student attacked him with a stump in Savar
- Govt to start collecting tolls on Bangabandhu Expressway on Jul 1
- Government opens investigation into forcing Hindu principal to wear garland of shoes
- Truck overturns after crossing Padma Bridge, injuring three people
- Mobile court fines man for stopping car on Padma Bridge for fun
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Connected banks of Padma in festive mood as dream bridge is set to open
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- Two motorcyclists die after accident on Padma Bridge
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Truck overturns after crossing Padma Bridge, injuring four people