Truck overturns after crossing Padma Bridge, injuring four people
Senior Correspondent and Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2022 08:08 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2022 08:09 PM BdST
A mini-truck transporting onions to Dhaka has overturned just after crossing the Padma Bridge at its Mawa end in Munshiganj, leaving four people injured and briefly hampering traffic.
The driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed on Monday afternoon, said Alamgir Hossain, chief of Padma Bridge North Police Station.
Army personnel, who were patrolling the area, rescued the injured and took them to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex.
Normal traffic resumed after police removed the vehicles from the road.
He said the truck flipped after hitting the railings of the approach road. Onions from the truck spread on the road at that time.
Authorities banned motorcycles from the bridge later and launched a mobile court drive to prevent people from stopping their cars on the bridge.
