Mobile court fines man for stopping car on Padma Bridge for fun
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2022 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2022 07:33 PM BdST
Munshiganj district authorities have fined a man and warned others in a mobile court drive to prevent people from revelling on the Padma Bridge by stopping their cars in a breach of rules.
The man, Fakhrul Alam, said he drove his friends to the bridge from Cumilla on Monday to have fun. "We’re singing, hanging out. We didn't know parking was prohibited here."
Md Ashraful Kabir, an assistant commissioner of the district administration, fined Fakhrul Tk 1,000 and warned the drivers of five other cars for stopping on the bridge.
As the news of the tragedy broke, the government announced a ban on motorcycles on the bridge until further notice, citing risks of accident. The two ends of the bridge also experienced long tailbacks due to pressure of vehicles.
Kabir said the accident prompted the authorities to act quickly against those creating disorder on the bridge.
