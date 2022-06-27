Fire guts shoe factory warehouse in Dhaka's Banasree

The fire erupted at the tin-roofed warehouse of 'Roxy Sandal' around 11 am on Monday, a fire service official said.

Four firefighting units were dispatched to the scene and managed to douse the flames around 11:30 am. No casualties were reported in the incident, said Fire Service Control Room official Rozina Akter.

The authorities could not confirm the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage immediately.