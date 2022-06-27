Brief power cut adds to tailback at Padma Bridge toll plaza
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2022 01:18 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2022 01:18 AM BdST
Thousands of motorcycles queued to cross the Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic on Sunday, and a brief power cut forced the authorities to halt tolling, making the tailback at Zajira end to get longer.
Later, the government banned motorcycles from the bridge, citing risks of accident. The news of an accident that left two motorcyclists dead on the bridge also broke at that time.
A large number of vehicles were waiting to cross the bridge at the time.
The authorities resumed operation at the toll plaza from an emergency power generator after seven minutes, but the tailback had already got longer.
On the first day of the opening, it turned out the number of people who came to visit the new bridge itself was far greater than the people who actually had somewhere to go by using the bridge.
Police tried to stop the crowds from gathering on the bridge several times, but failed, prompting the government to issue another notice reminding the people of the rules.
“The pressure of traffic is intense today. Private cars have outnumbered us, creating the jam,” said Hamidur Rahman, a bus driver who was waiting at the toll plaza for an hour in the evening.
Hafsa, a worker at the toll plaza who gave a single name, said they were facing difficulties with changes.
He also said toll plaza authorities had nothing to do with the power cut.
