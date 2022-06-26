Woman swims to cross a pool and speak to Hasina at Padma Bridge opening rally
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2022 12:00 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2022 12:00 AM BdST
Immediately after Sheikh Hasina ended her speech at a rally marking the inauguration of the Padma Bridge in Madaripur's Shibchar, all eyes turned to a young woman.
The stage resembled the bridge with a pool of water in front of it to give a touch of reality. The young woman swam to cross the pool and reached near the stage on Saturday afternoon, despite heavy security.
Wearing salwar-kamiz, she appeared to be seeking something from the prime minister.
Hasina and an Awami League leader on the stage gestured asking the woman to go back. They also talked to her.
After the conversation, the visibly overjoyed woman turned around and clapped her hands.
She then swam back and security personnel helped her out of water. She appeared very tired at that time.
One of the Awami League leaders onstage, Publicity and Publications Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, said: “The girl was saying ‘I have nothing. Please do something for me. The prime minister then told her that she will look into her issue. The prime minister asked her to get off the water first’.”
Golap also asked the woman to go to police first. She then started for the bank of the pool.
Authorities could not identify the woman immediately. "It appeared that she was mentally imbalanced," Golap said.
Golam Mostafa Russel, the district's superintendent of police, declined to comment on how the woman breached the security barrier. The woman went back home after the incident, he said.
