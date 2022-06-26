Two dead after truck crushes motorcycle in Rajbari
Rajbari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2022 10:59 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2022 10:59 AM BdST
At least two people have been killed and one injured when a truck ploughed into a motorcycle in Rajbari’s Goalanda .
The accident occurred around 10:30 pm on Saturday on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway near the Nobuosimuddin Para Government Primary School, said Md Tariqul Islam, chief of Ahladipur Highway Police Station.
One of the victims was identified as Rony Khan, 25, a motor mechanic from Faridpur's Harokandi.
Another rider, 'Swapon', was injured in the accident and has been admitted to the Bangabandhu Medical College Hospital in Faridpur. He is in critical condition, police said.
Three people were heading to the Goalonda intersection from Daulatdia on the motorcycle when the two-wheeler collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.
Fire service personnel later rescued them but doctors declared two of them dead when they were taken to the Goalanda Upazila Health Complex.
Police seized the truck but the driver managed to flee, said Tariqul.
