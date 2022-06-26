Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral

Members of police’s Criminal Investigation Department detained the man, identified as 30-year old Bayezid Talha, from Dhaka’s Shantinagar on Sunday afternoon, hours after he uploaded the video on social media.

Rezaul Masud, special superintendent of police at CID’s Cyber Intelligence unit, said police were investigating whether any other person was involved with the incident.

Bayezid’s mobile phone has been seized. He is from Patuakhali and completed study recently, according to Rezaul.

Authorities have banned vehicles from stopping on the Padma Bridge. People will face action if they walk on the bridge, the government said in a notice.

On the opening day, however, overenthusiastic people stopped their vehicles on the bridge to take a walk and selfies.

Law enforcers tried to stop the crowds from gathering on the bridge several times, but failed to do so, prompting the government to issue another notice reminding the people of the rules.