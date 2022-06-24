US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2022 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2022 04:06 PM BdST
The US has formally congratulated Bangladesh on the ‘momentous’ opening of the Padma Bridge.
“Building sustainable transportation infrastructure to connect people and goods efficiently is important to fostering inclusive economic growth,” the US embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Friday.
“The Padma Bridge will create new and important linkages within Bangladesh, boosting commerce and improving the quality of life.”
The bridge is yet another example of Bangladesh’s leadership in promoting connectivity in the South Asian region, the statement said.
The 6.15-kilometre-long bridge over the Padma River is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday.
The bridge, which connects the south of the country to the capital, will open to traffic on Sunday.
The massive Tk 301.93 billion infrastructure project was to be partially financed by the World Bank, but the financial institution later withdrew its funding over allegations of corruption that were never proven.
The Bangladesh government has claimed that members of the US government, including then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, influenced the World Bank’s decision to pull its funding.
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- 5 die in Naogaon road crash
- Is Dhaka prepared for Padma Bridge traffic?
- Padma Bridge at a glance
- Woman escapes kidnap bid as car runs out of fuel
- I am part of Padma Bridge’s history: Mosharraf
- Govt set to import wheat from Russia
- Fears of waterborne disease rise as floods recede
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- Five dead as truck crushes autorickshaw in Naogaon
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?
- Woman escapes kidnap bid as her car runs out of fuel in Dhaka
- They gave up homes and livelihoods for Bangladesh's longest bridge. How are they doing now?
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- They gave up homes and livelihoods for Bangladesh's longest bridge. How are they doing now?
- Woman escapes kidnap bid as her car runs out of fuel in Dhaka
- Padma Bridge is a turning point for Bangladesh and 'I am part of its history', says Mosharraf
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods