Five dead as truck crushes autorickshaw in Naogaon
Naogaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2022 12:08 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2022 12:08 PM BdST
At least five passengers of an autorickshaw have been killed after a truck ploughed into the vehicle in Naogaon.
The head-on collision occurred on the Sadar Upazila's Naogaon-Rajshahi highway around 8 am on Friday, according to Naogaon Sadar Police Station chief Nazrul Islam Jewel.
The victims could not be identified immediately but four of them were schoolteachers, the police said, citing their families.
The autorickshaw was heading to Naogaon Sadar when the Rajshahi-bound truck rammed into it. Both vehicles fell into a roadside ditch after the crash.
Police and fire service personnel subsequently retrieved the bodies from the scene.
Another person was rescued and taken to a local hospital.
More stories
- Is Dhaka prepared for Padma Bridge traffic?
- Woman escapes kidnap bid as car runs out of fuel
- I am part of Padma Bridge’s history: Mosharraf
- Govt set to import wheat from Russia
- Fears of waterborne disease rise as floods recede
- Dr Yunus invited to Padma Bridge opening
- Flights resume at Sylhet airport
- 2,415 more Bangladeshis can perform Hajj this year
Recent Stories
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?
- Woman escapes kidnap bid as her car runs out of fuel in Dhaka
- They gave up homes and livelihoods for Bangladesh's longest bridge. How are they doing now?
- Padma Bridge is a turning point for Bangladesh and 'I am part of its history', says Mosharraf
- Bangladesh moves to buy wheat from Russia amid Western sanctions
Opinion
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- They gave up homes and livelihoods for Bangladesh's longest bridge. How are they doing now?
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Woman escapes kidnap bid as her car runs out of fuel in Dhaka
- Court throws out plea to charge WASA MD Taqsem with 'embezzlement'
- Padma Bridge is a turning point for Bangladesh and 'I am part of its history', says Mosharraf
- Bangladesh reports 1,319 COVID cases in a day, 1 death