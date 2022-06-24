Five dead as truck crushes autorickshaw in Naogaon

The head-on collision occurred on the Sadar Upazila's Naogaon-Rajshahi highway around 8 am on Friday, according to Naogaon Sadar Police Station chief Nazrul Islam Jewel.

The victims could not be identified immediately but four of them were schoolteachers, the police said, citing their families.

The autorickshaw was heading to Naogaon Sadar when the Rajshahi-bound truck rammed into it. Both vehicles fell into a roadside ditch after the crash.

Police and fire service personnel subsequently retrieved the bodies from the scene.

Another person was rescued and taken to a local hospital.