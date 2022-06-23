Saudi allows another 2,415 Bangladeshis to perform Hajj this year

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 115 of them will be able to perform the annual Islamic ritual under government management and 2,300 under the supervision of private agencies.

A letter from the ministry on Wednesday instructed the authorities to take necessary steps to meet the expanded quota.

Saudi Arabia had previously allowed 4,000 Bangladeshis to perform the Hajj this year under government management and 53,585 under private agencies.

The Hajj is likely to be held on Jul 8, depending on the sighting of the moon. Hajj flights from Bangladesh started on Jun 5.

With the increase in the quota for pilgrims, a total of 60,000 Bangladeshis are getting the opportunity to perform the Hajj this year – 4,115 under government management and 55,885 under private agencies.

As many as 31,539 Bangladeshis have already arrived in Mecca for Hajj as of Wednesday, said the religious affairs ministry.

A total of 87 flights have departed from Bangladesh carrying Hajj pilgrims so far. Of these, 47 are from Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 35 from Saudi Airlines and 5 from Flynas Airlines.

The last flight to Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrims will depart on Jul 3. Return flights will start running on Jul 14 and end on Aug 4.

According to the Hajj bulletin, six Bangladeshi pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia, four men and two women.