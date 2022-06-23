Saudi allows another 2,415 Bangladeshis to perform Hajj this year
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2022 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2022 01:17 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia has permitted 2,415 more pilgrims from Bangladesh to travel to Makkah and perform the Hajj this year.
According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 115 of them will be able to perform the annual Islamic ritual under government management and 2,300 under the supervision of private agencies.
A letter from the ministry on Wednesday instructed the authorities to take necessary steps to meet the expanded quota.
Saudi Arabia had previously allowed 4,000 Bangladeshis to perform the Hajj this year under government management and 53,585 under private agencies.
The Hajj is likely to be held on Jul 8, depending on the sighting of the moon. Hajj flights from Bangladesh started on Jun 5.
With the increase in the quota for pilgrims, a total of 60,000 Bangladeshis are getting the opportunity to perform the Hajj this year – 4,115 under government management and 55,885 under private agencies.
As many as 31,539 Bangladeshis have already arrived in Mecca for Hajj as of Wednesday, said the religious affairs ministry.
A total of 87 flights have departed from Bangladesh carrying Hajj pilgrims so far. Of these, 47 are from Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 35 from Saudi Airlines and 5 from Flynas Airlines.
The last flight to Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrims will depart on Jul 3. Return flights will start running on Jul 14 and end on Aug 4.
According to the Hajj bulletin, six Bangladeshi pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia, four men and two women.
- Padma Bridge: a new beginning for road transport
- Another year of wait for Padma Bridge rail link
- Padma Bridge: river transporters stare into unknown future
- Students share ordeal in flooded Sunamganj
- Flood-hit people signal helicopter for aid
- Sale of advance Eid train tickets starts Jul 1
- 44th BCS preliminary test results out
- 1,134 new COVID cases, highest in 17 weeks
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Saudi allows another 2,415 Bangladeshis to perform Hajj this year
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Bridge to transform Bangladesh’s road transport scene for the better
- Padma Bridge Rail Link project to open in June 2023, says project director
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Padma Bridge is a proof that Bangladesh broke through ‘mental stasis’: Hasina
- Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead
- Bangladesh logs 1,134 new COVID cases, highest in 4 months
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Flood-hit people in Sylhet, Sunamganj signal helicopter for aid as water levels recede
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- 44th BCS preliminary test results out with 15,708 successful candidates
- Bangladesh to extend shopping hours to 10 pm from Jul 1 ahead of Eid
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods