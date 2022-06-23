Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2022 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2022 01:56 PM BdST
Flight operations at the MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet have restarted after six days of closure in the wake of the devastating floods in the region.
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft departed for Manchester on Thursday afternoon, while domestic flights have been operating since the morning, according to the airport's Manager Hafiz Ahmed.
As floodwaters engulfed the runway, the authorities on Jun 17 suspended all flight operations before closing the airport for three days.
The water began to recede on Sunday and the runway was almost entirely clear a day later.
However, it was not possible to operate flights at the airport sooner as the approach lights remained submerged on Wednesday, according to Hafiz.
Several planes operate in the airport daily and travel mostly from Sylhet to and from Dhaka and London.
- Padma Bridge: a new beginning for road transport
- Another year of wait for Padma Bridge rail link
- Padma Bridge: river transporters stare into unknown future
- Students share ordeal in flooded Sunamganj
- Flood-hit people signal helicopter for aid
- Sale of advance Eid train tickets starts Jul 1
- 44th BCS preliminary test results out
- 1,134 new COVID cases, highest in 17 weeks
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Saudi allows another 2,415 Bangladeshis to perform Hajj this year
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Bridge to transform Bangladesh’s road transport scene for the better
- Padma Bridge Rail Link project to open in June 2023, says project director
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Padma Bridge is a proof that Bangladesh broke through ‘mental stasis’: Hasina
- Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead
- Bangladesh logs 1,134 new COVID cases, highest in 4 months
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Flood-hit people in Sylhet, Sunamganj signal helicopter for aid as water levels recede
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- 44th BCS preliminary test results out with 15,708 successful candidates
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh to extend shopping hours to 10 pm from Jul 1 ahead of Eid