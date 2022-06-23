Home > Bangladesh

Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods

  Sylhet Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jun 2022 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2022 01:56 PM BdST

Flight operations at the MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet have restarted after six days of closure in the wake of the devastating floods in the region.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft departed for Manchester on Thursday afternoon, while domestic flights have been operating since the morning, according to the airport's Manager Hafiz Ahmed.

As floodwaters engulfed the runway, the authorities on Jun 17 suspended all flight operations before closing the airport for three days.

The water began to recede on Sunday and the runway was almost entirely clear a day later.

However, it was not possible to operate flights at the airport sooner as the approach lights remained submerged on Wednesday, according to Hafiz.

Several planes operate in the airport daily and travel mostly from Sylhet to and from Dhaka and London.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories