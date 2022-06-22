Advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha holidays to go on sale Jul 1
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jun 2022 06:46 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2022 06:46 PM BdST
Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance train tickets for the Eid-ul-Azha holidays on Jul 1.
Holidaymakers will be able to buy tickets for Jul 5 on the first day of the sale. Tickets for Jul 7 travels will be available on Jul 2, Jul 7 tickets on Jul 3, Jul 7 tickets on Jul 4 and Jul 9 on Jul 5, Railway Minister Nurul Islam said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, return tickets will be on sale from Jul 7.
The authorities are also commissioning six pairs of special trains to facilitate the Eid travels, said Islam.
The Dewanganj Special train will start operations on the Dhaka-Dewanganj route three days before Eid. The Chandpur Special 1 and 2 will also operate on the Chattogram-Chandpur-Chattogram route at the same time.
The Panchagarh Eid special train will run on the Joydebpur-Panchagarh-Joydebpur route three days before and four days after Eid. Meanwhile, the Sholakia Special 1 will run on Bhairabbazar-Kishoreganj-Bhairabbazar route and the Sholakia Special 2 on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj-Mymensingh route on Eid day.
- No compromise on quality of Padma Bridge: Hasina
- Padma Bridge bursts through 'conspiracies'
- Floodwater recedes in northeast, for now
- Padma Bridge: How did it defy all technical odds?
- Flood damaged 56,000 hectares of Aush paddy: minister
- Sylhet flood: Bodies of mother, son found
- Millions marooned as floods hit more of Bangladesh, India
- Hasina visits flood-ravaged areas
- 44th BCS preliminary test results out with 15,708 successful candidates
- Bangladesh logs 1,134 new COVID cases, highest in 4 months
- Bangladesh didn't compromise on quality of Padma Bridge: Hasina
- Hasina: ‘We can’t stop natural disasters but can control damage’
- Padma Bridge: A graft case the World Bank forced on Bangladesh
- Floodwater recedes in Bangladesh' northeastern Sylhet region, for now
Most Read
- Build infrastructure with floods in mind: Hasina
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Padma Bridge: How Bangladesh defied the odds to achieve a technical masterstroke
- From shocking rumours to scandalous conspiracies: myriads of hurdles before Padma Bridge sparks to life
- Floodwater recedes in Bangladesh' northeastern Sylhet region, for now
- Padma Bridge: A graft case the World Bank forced on Bangladesh
- Afghan quake kills at least 920; toll expected to rise
- Bangladesh detects cases of omicron sub-variants BA.4, BA.5
- Flood-hit Sylhet MAG Osmani Airport to resume services after two more days
- Mother, son swept away by floodwaters found dead in Sylhet