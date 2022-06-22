Advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha holidays to go on sale Jul 1

Holidaymakers will be able to buy tickets for Jul 5 on the first day of the sale. Tickets for Jul 7 travels will be available on Jul 2, Jul 7 tickets on Jul 3, Jul 7 tickets on Jul 4 and Jul 9 on Jul 5, Railway Minister Nurul Islam said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, return tickets will be on sale from Jul 7.

The government has brought a few changes to the ticket sales process this time. Tickets will be available at six stations in Dhaka and at the Joydebpur Railway Station in Gazipur.

The authorities are also commissioning six pairs of special trains to facilitate the Eid travels, said Islam.

The Dewanganj Special train will start operations on the Dhaka-Dewanganj route three days before Eid. The Chandpur Special 1 and 2 will also operate on the Chattogram-Chandpur-Chattogram route at the same time.

The Panchagarh Eid special train will run on the Joydebpur-Panchagarh-Joydebpur route three days before and four days after Eid. Meanwhile, the Sholakia Special 1 will run on Bhairabbazar-Kishoreganj-Bhairabbazar route and the Sholakia Special 2 on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj-Mymensingh route on Eid day.