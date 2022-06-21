BRTC to launch AC buses on 23 routes via Padma Bridge on Jun 26

Initially, 65 AC buses will operate on the routes, BRTC said, adding that preliminary preparations have been completed. Non-AC buses will be pressed into service later as per the demand of passengers. At present, BRTC only operates AC buses on Khulna and Jashore routes.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to open the 6.15 km-long bridge on June 25, connecting people from southern and southwestern Bangladesh. The government spent Tk 301.93 billion on the construction of the bridge and approach roads.

BRTC Chairman Tazul Islam said that a meeting with officials on Monday decided that buses would run on 21 new routes as well as the two old ones. Initially, 23 routes have been fixed, he said.

"Only AC buses will operate on the routes for now. The fares will be fixed by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority. Buses will run from various depots. The routes may be rearranged according to the needs of the passengers after the start of operations.”

BRTC General Manager Major Md Moktaruzzaman said that buses will be operated from different depots in Dhaka. BRTC currently operates 16 AC buses on the Khulna and Jashore routes.

"We are trying to reach all the districts in the southern region. Once we launch the services, we will receive feedback from the passengers. We have to monitor the situation for at least a month to decide how many vehicles are needed on each route. Afterwards, we will rearrange the routes if necessary,” said Moktaruzzaman.