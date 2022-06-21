Mother, son swept away by floodwaters found dead in Sylhet

The bodies were recovered from the haor in Darbasta Union at 9 am on Tuesday, said Golam Dostagir, chief of Jaintapur Police Station.

The dead were identified as Nazmun Nesa, 50, and her son Abdur Rahman, 14, from the village of Mohalikhola.

Nazmun and her son were on their way to her daughter’s house in the Chatarkhai area of the upazila on Saturday when they were swept away by the water in the Basar Canal area.

On Monday morning, local residents reported the body of a woman wearing a burqa in the water of the Darbasta haor.

The bodies have been sent to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical Hospital for autopsy, OC Dostagir said.