Mother, son swept away by floodwaters found dead in Sylhet
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2022 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2022 03:39 PM BdST
The bodies of a woman and her son have been found three days after they were swept away by floodwaters in Sylhet’s Jaintapur.
The bodies were recovered from the haor in Darbasta Union at 9 am on Tuesday, said Golam Dostagir, chief of Jaintapur Police Station.
The dead were identified as Nazmun Nesa, 50, and her son Abdur Rahman, 14, from the village of Mohalikhola.
Nazmun and her son were on their way to her daughter’s house in the Chatarkhai area of the upazila on Saturday when they were swept away by the water in the Basar Canal area.
On Monday morning, local residents reported the body of a woman wearing a burqa in the water of the Darbasta haor.
The bodies have been sent to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical Hospital for autopsy, OC Dostagir said.
