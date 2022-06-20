Hasina to hold media briefing on Wednesday

The briefing will begin at 11 am on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Office and will be broadcast live on state TV and radio, according to Hasina's press wing.

Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge, one of the largest infrastructure projects undertaken with the country's own funds, on Jun 25. The occasion is set to be marked by celebrations across the country.

Meanwhile, floods are continuing to ravage several parts of the country, including Sylhet and Sunamanj, due to incessant rains during the monsoon.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Sylhet on Tuesday to inspect the overall situation and extend her support to millions of people marooned in the northeast.