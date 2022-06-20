Child dies in Cox's Bazar landslide

The body of 5-year-old Rabiul Hasan was recovered from a heap of mud in Kalamarchhara around 11 pm on Sunday after a part of a hill collapsed on top of him, according to Moheshkhali Police Station chief Abdul Hai.

Citing Rabiul's family, Kalamarchhara Union Parishad Chairman Tareq Bin Osman Sharif said Rabiul and a few other children went to play in the hills near his house in the afternoon.

"It has been raining heavily in Moheshkhali for the last few days. As a result, the hill's soil softened and crumbled, burying the child alive."

The union council is conducting a campaign to evacuate residents in areas that are at high risk of landslides, according to Tareq.