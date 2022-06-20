Child dies in Cox's Bazar landslide
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2022 11:40 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2022 11:40 AM BdST
A child has died in a landslide triggered by incessant rains in Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali Upazila.
The body of 5-year-old Rabiul Hasan was recovered from a heap of mud in Kalamarchhara around 11 pm on Sunday after a part of a hill collapsed on top of him, according to Moheshkhali Police Station chief Abdul Hai.
Citing Rabiul's family, Kalamarchhara Union Parishad Chairman Tareq Bin Osman Sharif said Rabiul and a few other children went to play in the hills near his house in the afternoon.
"It has been raining heavily in Moheshkhali for the last few days. As a result, the hill's soil softened and crumbled, burying the child alive."
The union council is conducting a campaign to evacuate residents in areas that are at high risk of landslides, according to Tareq.
- Bangladesh floods threaten harvests, cattle
- Blaze at BM Depot damaged vehicles worth Tk 45m, say transport owners
- Train communications with Sylhet back on track as floodwater recedes
- LGRD minister warns Dhaka may flood as well
- ‘Let’s go home’: on eve of World Refugee Day, Rohingya demand repatriation to Myanmar
- Hasina to visit Sylhet as floods devastate northeast
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Hasina to visit Sylhet as floods devastate northeast
- LGRD minister warns Dhaka may flood as well
- Govt order to close shops at 8pm everyday comes to effect on Monday
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- ‘Let’s go home’: on eve of World Refugee Day, Rohingya demand repatriation to Myanmar
- Bangladesh’s May consumer prices rise 7.42%, highest in 8 years
- Govt fully prepared to combat floods, says PM Hasina