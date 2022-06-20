Advance bus ticket sales for Eid-ul-Azha begin on Jun 24
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2022 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2022 08:05 PM BdST
The advance sales of bus tickets for Eid-ul-Azha holidaymakers from Dhaka to other districts will start on Friday, Jun 24.
Tickets for Jul 6 will be sold on the opening day.
Tickets for buses on routes in northern and south-western regions leaving from Dhaka’s Gabtoli inter-district bus terminal and other terminals will be available, said Rakesh Ghosh, assistant general secretary of Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners Association.
Apart from Gabtoli, counters in the capital’s Shyamoli, Kalyanpur and Mazar Road will also sell advance tickets, he said after a meeting on Monday.
"Passengers can buy tickets in advance for any day before Eid as long as seats are available.”
Rakesh added they decided not to sell tickets at higher prices than the government-fixed fares.
"As per our decision, every transport company must display the government-fixed fares list in front of the counters. Disciplinary action will be taken against any operator who overcharges.”
Eid is expected to fall on Jul 10, subject to the sighting of the moon.
