SSC student among 2 dead in Sunamganj, Sylhet floods

The flooding situation in Sylhet has improved slightly, but the situation in Sunamganj is about the same, he said. Meanwhile, the situation in 10 other districts has worsened.

Rescue efforts are underway to relocate some four million people from 70 upazilas in 12 flooded districts, Rahman told the media at the Secretariat on Sunday.

The Flood Forecast and Warning Centre forecast the flooding situation may improve on Tuesday.

The situation in the southern regions downstream might worsen as well.

Of the two deaths, one was an SSC examinee who was swept away by the floodwaters, while the other was an elderly man who was struck by lightning.

However, Rahman was unable to provide additional details about the victims.

“Over 75,000 people in Sunamganj and 30,000 in Sylhet are taking refuge in shelters. The flooding situation has worsened in Habiganj and Moulvibazar too.”

The government has allocated Tk 26 million for flood victims in Sunamganj and Sylhet. The amount will be split equally between the two districts.

The flooding situation has worsened in Rangpur, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Moulvibazar, and Habiganj. The government is sending Tk 1 million and dry food to these districts, Rahman said.

The army, the navy, the coastguard, and other agencies are working to rescue the four million people stranded by the flooding.