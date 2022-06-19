SSC student among 2 dead in Sunamganj, Sylhet floods
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2022 05:36 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 05:36 PM BdST
Two people, including an SSC student, have been killed by floods in Sunamganj and Sylhet, according to State Minister for Disaster Management Md Enamur Rahman.
The flooding situation in Sylhet has improved slightly, but the situation in Sunamganj is about the same, he said. Meanwhile, the situation in 10 other districts has worsened.
Rescue efforts are underway to relocate some four million people from 70 upazilas in 12 flooded districts, Rahman told the media at the Secretariat on Sunday.
The Flood Forecast and Warning Centre forecast the flooding situation may improve on Tuesday.
The situation in the southern regions downstream might worsen as well.
Of the two deaths, one was an SSC examinee who was swept away by the floodwaters, while the other was an elderly man who was struck by lightning.
However, Rahman was unable to provide additional details about the victims.
“Over 75,000 people in Sunamganj and 30,000 in Sylhet are taking refuge in shelters. The flooding situation has worsened in Habiganj and Moulvibazar too.”
The government has allocated Tk 26 million for flood victims in Sunamganj and Sylhet. The amount will be split equally between the two districts.
The flooding situation has worsened in Rangpur, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Moulvibazar, and Habiganj. The government is sending Tk 1 million and dry food to these districts, Rahman said.
The army, the navy, the coastguard, and other agencies are working to rescue the four million people stranded by the flooding.
- Less rain from Wednesday: forecast
- Govt prepared to combat floods: Hasina
- Ihsanul Karim to stay as PM’s press aide
- Tk 10m of gold bars seized in Jashore
- Floods inundate 40 villages in Habiganj
- 21 stranded students rescued from Sunamganj
- Man dies after Padma ferries collide
- A border village offers glimpses into human trafficking
- SSC student among 2 dead in Sunamganj, Sylhet floods
- Launch owners look to future with 'luxury travel' after Padma Bridge
- Rain expected to diminish from Wednesday
- Govt fully prepared to combat floods, says PM Hasina
- Ihsanul Karim to stay as press aide to Prime Minister Hasina for two more years
- Tk 10m of gold bars 'bound for India' seized in Jashore
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- BFIU says Tk 8.66bn dirty money seized in 10 months of FY 2021-22
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- Severe flooding leaves millions stranded with more onrush in the forecast in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- Bangladesh’s northeast reels from ‘worst floods in more than a century‘
- Power restored to parts of flooded Sylhet city, Sunamganj still without electricity
- After Sylhet and Sunamganj, much of Netrokona goes under water as floods rage
- Man dies after ferries collide on Padma River