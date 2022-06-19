Rain expected to diminish from Wednesday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2022 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 03:31 PM BdST
Active seasonal winds at the start of monsoon have led to extended heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bangladesh.
The rain will continue for another two days, but is expected to diminish from Wednesday, according to a forecast by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
In the past 24 hours, the record rainfall in the country was 304 mm in Sylhet, up from 282 mm a day prior.
Low-lying parts of at least 70 upazilas in 12 districts across the country have been flooded because of this extended rain and water flowing downstream. The flooding is particularly bad in Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Netrokona.
Nearly 4 million people have been stranded by the floods in these areas, according to the state minister for disaster management and relief.
“Sylhet has experienced the most rain in the current season,” said meteorologist Tariqul Newaz Kabir. “The rain has continued because the seasonal winds have been particularly active. The intensity of the rain will diminish in a couple of days.”
According to the 24-hour forecast, most of the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions will experience gusty wind, intense lightning flashes, and light to moderate rain and thunder showers. Parts of the country will also experience moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall.
As rivers and streams continue to swell, it is likely to worsen flooding in some areas and start flooding new areas.
According to Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer at the Flood Forecast and Warning Centre, there will be moderate to heavy rain in the north and northeast of Bangladesh and the adjoining neighbouring Indian states of Assam, Meghalaya and West Bengal. This may further increase the water levels of all rivers, including the Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Ganga-Padma, Surma, Kushiyara, Teesta, Dharla, and Dudhkumar.
In the coming 24 hours, flooding may occur in Tangail, Munshiganj and low-lying parts of Sariatpur, while it may worsen in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura, Sirajganj, and Jamalpur.
- Less rain from Wednesday: forecast
- Govt prepared to combat floods: Hasina
- Ihsanul Karim to stay as PM’s press aide
- Tk 10m of gold bars seized in Jashore
- Floods inundate 40 villages in Habiganj
- 21 stranded students rescued from Sunamganj
- Man dies after Padma ferries collide
- A border village offers glimpses into human trafficking
- Rain expected to diminish from Wednesday
- Govt fully prepared to combat floods, says PM Hasina
- Ihsanul Karim to stay as press aide to Prime Minister Hasina for two more years
- Tk 10m of gold bars 'bound for India' seized in Jashore
- Floods inundate 40 villages in Habiganj as Kushiara River bursts its banks
- Army rescues 21 DU students marooned in Sunamganj floods
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- Severe flooding leaves millions stranded with more onrush in the forecast in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- BFIU says Tk 8.66bn dirty money seized in 10 months of FY 2021-22
- Bangladesh’s northeast reels from ‘worst floods in more than a century‘
- After Sylhet and Sunamganj, much of Netrokona goes under water as floods rage
- Power restored to parts of flooded Sylhet city, Sunamganj still without electricity
- Funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks jump by 55% in 2021