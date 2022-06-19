Man dies after ferries collide on Padma River

The accident that occurred on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi ferry route at 3 am on Sunday left at least 10 people injured.

The ferries -- Begum Rokeya and Begum Sufia Kamal -- had more than 50 vehicles and more than 200 passengers on board, according to the police.

The dead driver has been identified as Md Khokon, 40, a native of Jhalakathi. His body has been taken to ferry pier No. 3, said ASI Shakhawat Hossain of Louhajong Police Station.

Khokon’s vehicle was on the Begum Sufia Kamal ferry.

Another driver went missing after he fell into the Padma River during the crash, police said.

The collision left severe dents on both ferries. At least five private cars aboard the Begum Rokeya were also badly damaged.

Ferry Begum Rokeya’s master Mintu Ranjan Das said he was asleep at the time of the accident, leaving his deputy at the helm. The Sufia Kamal was moving upstream while the Begum Rokeya was travelling downstream, according to him.

"The other ferry was asked to wait for the Begum Rokeya to pass but it did not heed the request. The Begum Rokeya's engine power was reduced as it was moving downstream but the vessel couldn't be controlled due to the strong river current."

The Sufia Kamal was also being steered by its second master as its Master Mohammad Hasan, too, was asleep.

Hasan blamed the strong current at the Shariatpur turning point for the accident.

Both ferries, however, were able to anchor at their destinations, which saved the lives of the other passengers, said Shakhawat.