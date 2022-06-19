Ihsanul Karim to stay as press aide to Prime Minister Hasina for two more years
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2022 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 02:33 PM BdST
The government has extended the contract of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim by two more years.
Ihsanul Karim
Ihsanul was appointed the prime minister’s press secretary in 2015 for a year. His contract was extended by three years in 2016 and another three years in 2019.
Before joining the Prime Minister’s Office, Ihsanul worked as the president’s press secretary and managing director and chief editor of the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
