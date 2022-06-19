Home > Bangladesh

Ihsanul Karim to stay as press aide to Prime Minister Hasina for two more years

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jun 2022 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 02:33 PM BdST

The government has extended the contract of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim by two more years.

Ihsanul Karim

The extension will go into effect from Jun 18, the Ministry of Public Administration said in a notice on Sunday.

Ihsanul was appointed the prime minister’s press secretary in 2015 for a year. His contract was extended by three years in 2016 and another three years in 2019.

Before joining the Prime Minister’s Office, Ihsanul worked as the president’s press secretary and managing director and chief editor of the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

