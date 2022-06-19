Ihsanul Karim to stay as press aide to Prime Minister Hasina for two more years

Ihsanul Karim

The extension will go into effect from Jun 18, the Ministry of Public Administration said in a notice on Sunday.

Ihsanul was appointed the prime minister’s press secretary in 2015 for a year. His contract was extended by three years in 2016 and another three years in 2019.

Before joining the Prime Minister’s Office, Ihsanul worked as the president’s press secretary and managing director and chief editor of the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.