Govt fully prepared to combat floods, says PM Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2022 02:34 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 02:39 PM BdST
The government is fully prepared to combat floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The prime minister said that she has been constantly following the developments in those districts.
It is a joy to felicitate players who perform well, but the severe floods, especially in Sylhet and Sunamganj, and the recurring spread of the coronavirus infections have dampened the merriment, she said at an event organised to celebrate the Bangladesh National Under-19 Women Football Team being crowned the SAFF Champion 2021 on Sunday.
"This time, the floods have been quite severe. I'm constantly following the situation."
Relief and rescue workers are at work, the prime minister said.
"We have engaged the local administration, army, navy, air force and other agencies to rescue flood-affected people and ensure proper relief work."
The Awami League and its affiliate organisations have been assisting in the relief work. The government is prepared to ensure food distribution, oral saline and drinking water supply to all, she said.
"The flood water started to recede in Sunamganj. But the other parts of the country began to be inundated, which is quite natural. We took precautions as the Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions are likely to be flooded. We'll ensure that all necessary measures are taken to drain out the water," Hasina said.
People have to live while adapting to natural phenomena, she said, noting that the SSC and equivalent exams were deferred due to the floods.
The prime minister highlighted her government’s efforts to promote sports in Bangladesh, recalling similar initiatives taken by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
