Blaze at BM Depot damaged vehicles worth Tk 45m, say transport owners

Initial estimates put losses at Tk 45 million for the damaged vehicles in the fire that claimed 45 lives and injured 200 others.

Truck and Covered Van Owners Association and Bangladesh Truck Driver-Worker Federation demanded compensation for the vehicles and transport workers injured in the fire at a media briefing in Chattogram Press Club on Sunday.

"In addition to casualties, many covered vans, prime-mover trailers and trucks involved in the transportation of goods were affected in the fire and explosion at the depot," said Chowdhury Zafar Ahmed, secretary general of the Truck and Covered Van Owners Association.

"The owners have been spending days in frustration and insecurity after the fire destroyed their vehicles. The workers injured in the fire have also been undergoing treatment at hospitals, but the depot authorities took no measures for the affected."

"Eight of the damaged vehicles were completely burnt down. The others have their cabins, and containers damaged in the incident. The estimated loss from the damage is Tk 45 million," Zafar said.

The list of the damaged vehicles has already been sent to the authorities, he added.

The transport leaders also demanded the authorities ensure security measures in the operation of private inland container depots.

"It would’ve been possible to save lives and scale down the extent of damages had the Inland Container Depot Policy of 2016 been implemented properly," Zafar said, seeking compensation for the families of the victims.

The blaze at the private container depot in the Keshabpur area started on Jun 4. The fire service, with support from the army, the navy, and other government agencies, put out the fire after an effort of 86 hours.

On Jun 5, the district administration counted 41 deaths from the blaze, including nine firefighters. The remains of two other people were recovered from the depot debris on Jun 7. Another two victims of the fire died on Jun 8, bringing the death toll to 45. More than 200 people, including transport workers, were injured in the incident.