Test run held for Padma Bridge toll plaza

Dewan Md Abdul Quader, the chief engineer of the bridge project, said some of their cars crossed the toll plaza at the Mawa end on Friday afternoon.

The cars returned through the same end after travelling some distance on the bridge without crossing it, he said.

The test run will continue for seven days.

“We’ve used 10 to 12 cars to check the toll system. No one will be allowed to cross the bridge by paying tolls before the prime minister does,” said Quader.

Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the bridge on Jun 25. It will be open to traffic at 6am on Jun 26.

Quader said the authorities rehearsed the process of taking tolls and issuing slips during the test run.