Rail services to Sylhet station snapped as floodwaters submerge tracks
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2022 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2022 02:55 PM BdST
Train services to Sylhet have been suspended after railway tracks were waterlogged amid heavy rains.
The authorities have decided to close the Sylhet Railway Station due to the floods, Station Master Nurul Islam said on Saturday.
Although the 'Kalni Express' and 'Jayantika Express' left for Dhaka in the morning, no other trains will travel directly to the Sylhet station from Dhaka or Chattogram, according to him.
Trains are likely to run from Fenchuganj's Maijgaon station and Moulvibazar's Kulaura station until the flood situation improves, the station master said.
More stories
- 4 die in Chattogram landslides
- Severe floods leave millions stranded in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- Padma Bridge toll plaza trialled
- Floods force Sylhet airport to close
- Sylhet residents reel from power outages, lack of freshwater
- Lightning kills 6 in Mymensingh
- Army deployed for flood rescue, relief
- Flash floods disconnect Sunamganj
Recent Stories
- Rail services to Sylhet station snapped as floodwaters submerge tracks
- Floods submerge large swathes of Sunamganj, leaving 2.9 million stranded
- 4 die in Chattogram landslides triggered by heavy rain
- Severe flooding leaves millions stranded with more onrush in the forecast in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- Test run held for Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- Funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks jump by 55% in 2021
- Bangladesh to keep shops, markets closed after 8pm everyday to save power
- ‘Be careful, not fearful’: StanChart CEO Naser Ezaz’s advice amid economic jitters
- Flash floods disconnect Sunamganj, leaving no place for people to take refuge
- Severe flooding leaves millions stranded with more onrush in the forecast in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- Bangladesh COVID cases jump to 433 in a day
- Sylhet residents reel from power outages, lack of freshwater as floods worsen