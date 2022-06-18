Rail services to Sylhet station snapped as floodwaters submerge tracks

The authorities have decided to close the Sylhet Railway Station due to the floods, Station Master Nurul Islam said on Saturday.

Although the 'Kalni Express' and 'Jayantika Express' left for Dhaka in the morning, no other trains will travel directly to the Sylhet station from Dhaka or Chattogram, according to him.

Trains are likely to run from Fenchuganj's Maijgaon station and Moulvibazar's Kulaura station until the flood situation improves, the station master said.