Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2022 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2022 07:49 PM BdST
The authorities have closed MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet for three days due to devastating floods that have left the residents of parts of the city and the district without any power.
No flight will be operated during the closure, Manager Hafiz Ahmed said on Friday afternoon, as floodwaters reached near the runway.
The flooding situation in Sylhet has worsened due to persistent rain and mountain runoff.
Neighbouring Sunamganj district is also experiencing catastrophic floods.
The flooding, the third of this season, has marooned around 3.5 million in 12 Upazilas in the two districts, according to the authorities.
The entire Sunamganj district is without power and disconnected from the rest of the country while mobile phone networks are not working properly in the affected areas. Educational institutions have been closed indefinitely.
