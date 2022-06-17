Another Bangladeshi man dies during Hajj pilgrimage

He was identified as 64-year-old Nurul Amin from Noakhali, according to a daily Hajj bulletin from the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Another traveller on a Hajj trip, 59-year-old Jahangir Kabir from Chapainawabganj, died on Jun 11.

Amin was the second Bangladeshi to die during the pilgrimage.

As of Thursday, 15,724 Bangladeshi travellers have arrived in Saudi Arabia. Of them, 3,385 went using a government package, while 12,339 used a private package.

So far, 42 Hajj flights have made the trip from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia. Biman Bangladesh operated 24 of those flights, Saudi Airlines 13 and Flynas five.

Hajj is expected to begin in Saudi Arabia around Jul 8, subject to the sighting of the moon.

Hajj flights began on Jun 5 this year and will continue until Jul 3. After the pilgrimage, the first return flights will be on Jul 14 and the last on Aug 4.