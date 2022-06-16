Father dies of injuries in Dhaka road crash, two children still hospitalised

He passed away some 24 hours after the incident at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 7:30 am on Thursday.

His two children, Rozmi Jahan Rafa, 13, and Tanvir Ahmed, 9, are still being treated at the same hospital. Rafa is not yet out of danger.

Royal, a warrant officer for the Air Force, was taking Rafa, a student in seventh grade, and Tanvir, a third-grader, to the BSF Shaheen School and College on Wednesday morning when the accident happened.

The three were injured when a truck struck their motorcycle in the High Court Shrine area.

Both father and daughter were in critical condition, doctors said after they were taken to DMCH.

Royal’s body has been taken to the morgue after his death, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, chief of the DMCH Police Outpost.

“We are looking for the truck, but have not found it yet,” said Sub-Inspector Raju Munshi of Shahbagh Police Station.