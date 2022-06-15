Rainy morning dampens Cumilla polls

Many voters immediately took shelter inside the polling centres.

Voter Anwar Hossian was still standing in line at Bazrapur Primary School centre, despite the rain.

Anwar said that he was not interested in taking shelter and then coming back to stand in queue again after the rain stopped.

The weather forecast had already indicated rain and clouds darkened the sky in the morning. So, many voters had arrived early, hoping to cast their ballots before the shower began.

The rain lasted for 30 minutes. Voters began streaming in again after 10 am.

Md Shahedunnabi Chowdhury, returning officer for the election, expressed satisfaction with the overall situation after visiting the Victoria Collegiate School centre at 9:45 am.

"I have visited several centres and everyone is following procedures while voting. Voter turnout is a bit low due to the rain. Everything else is fine and voting is proceeding smoothly.”