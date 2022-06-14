Hasina to pose for group photos with everyone linked to Padma Bridge

The photos will be preserved in the museum the government plans to construct at the Bhanga end of the bridge, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Alam briefed the media after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, chaired by Hasina.

“From common workers to ministers, no one will be left out of the photos,” he said. “The group photos will be preserved in the museum. The museum will also preserve the equipment, machinery parts and even a spade used in the constriction of the bridge as mementoes,” Alam said.

Bangladesh built the 6.15km-long bridge at a cost of $3.87 billion after the World Bank pulled out of the project citing a “corruption conspiracy” which was never proved.

Hasina is scheduled to open the bridge on Jun 25.

The multipurpose bridge across the Padma River will be the largest in Bangladesh, connecting Dhaka with the southern region.