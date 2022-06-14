Home > Bangladesh

3 get death, 6 jailed for life over murder of Mymensingh businessman

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jun 2022 02:18 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 02:19 PM BdST

A court has sentenced three people to death over the killing of businessman Md Ujjal Mia in Mymensingh. Six others have been jailed for life in the 2013 murder case.

Dhaka Speedy Tribunal-3 Judge Monir Kamal delivered the verdict on Tuesday, according to Special Public Prosecutor Mahbubur Rahman.

The court also imposed a fine of Tk 20,000 on each of the convicts.

Three other suspects in the case have been acquitted, while another died during the proceedings.

According to the case dossier, Ujjal Mia was embroiled in a dispute over land with the accused in Dhobaura Upazila's Botihala village.

Then on Mar 26, 2013, the accused, known for their involvement in various criminal activities including extortion, launched an attack on Ujjal Mia as he was returning home from a fair on his motorcycle at night.

The assailants gravely injured Ujjal Mia, breaking both his legs, before fleeing the scene. Ujjal Mia was initially rushed to a local hospital and later transferred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His elder brother Kudrat Ali filed a murder case with Dhobaura Police Station.

After the verdict, the defence team said they would challenge the convictions in the High Court.

