Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2022 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2022 05:25 PM BdST
Indian money laundering investigators questioned opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday as his supporters jostled with police outside the financial crime-fighting agency's office in the capital, New Delhi.
The investigation by the Enforcement Directorate is linked to a nine-year old complaint by a member of parliament from prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Gandhi and his mother, Congress party President Sonia Gandhi.
A spokesman for the opposition Congress Party said the Gandhis and the party had done nothing illegal and the investigation was politically motivated.
"We will fight undeterred, we will fight fearlessly," the Congress spokesman, Randeep Singh Surjewala, told reporters.
"We will answer every question."
A spokesman for the finance ministry's Enforcement Directorate, which investigates money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws, was not available for comment.
Police blocked off some parts New Delhi with barricades as Gandhi, along with Congress leaders and party workers, attempted to march to the directorate's offices for the questioning.
Gandhi was questioned for about three hours, another Congress official said, adding that police had detained scores of party supporters outside.
The BJP lawmaker behind the complaint, Subramanian Swamy, accused the Gandhis of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of property worth $300 million.
The assets had belonged to a firm that published the National Herald newspaper, founded in 1937 by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather.
- Bangladeshi man dies during Hajj pilgrimage
- Russian national found dead in Pabna’s Rooppur
- Destiny MD Rafiqul’s wife lands in jail
- HC resumes Dr Kamal’s plea hearing Tuesday
- Trial of ex-health DG Azad, Shahed begins
- 1,200 illegal gas lines cut in Gazipur
- Depot inferno: Two more die from injuries
- REB worker ‘murdered’ during drive on illegal connections
- Floods may worsen as three Bangladeshi rivers flow above danger level
- Bones found amid debris from BM Depot fire
- Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe
- Two dead after truck crushes autorickshaw in Bogura
- Clashes between police, Bihari camp residents roil Narayanganj's Siddhirganj
- Bangladeshi man dies during Hajj pilgrimage
Most Read
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- BNP chief Khaleda undergoes angioplasty with stenting after ‘mild’ heart attack
- Bangladesh reports 109 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Convicted of scam, Destiny MD Rafiqul’s wife Farah Diba lands in jail
- Tk 6m tourist project pits Garos against Forest Department in Madhupur
- MPs censure Finance Minister Kamal for offering amnesty to money launderers
- Global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War: think-tank
- HC to resume hearing Dr Kamal’s Tk 60m tax dodge challenge Tuesday
- Bangladeshi man dies during Hajj pilgrimage