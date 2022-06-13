HC to resume hearing Dr Kamal’s Tk 60m tax dodge challenge Tuesday

The panel of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam adjourned the hearing on Sunday with senior lawyer Rokanuddin Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman Khan representing the petitioner. Tanim Hussain Shawon assisted them.

According to the petition, law firm Kamal Hossain and Associates submitted income tax return of over Tk 14 million for the fiscal year 2018-19, but the National Board of Revenue claimed nearly Tk 70 million in taxes and Tk 8.7 million more in interest by showing more than Tk 201 million assets in Dr Kamal’s name.

Dr Kamal appealed against the order issued by a deputy commissioner of taxes to a joint commissioner, but his plea was dismissed.

He failed to get the decision overturned after he moved the Taxes Appellate Tribunal. Finally, he challenged the decision in the High Court.