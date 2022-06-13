Bangladeshi man dies during Hajj pilgrimage
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2022 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2022 01:50 PM BdST
A Bangladeshi man has died during his Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
A daily Hajj bulletin from the Ministry of Religious Affairs identified him as 59-year-old Jahangir Kabir from Chapainawabganj. He died on Saturday, during his pilgrimage.
So far, 7,573 pilgrims from Bangladesh have arrived in Saudi Arabia. Of them, 3,268 travelled with the government’s travel package, while 4,305 used a private package.
Eleven Biman Bangladesh flights, five Saudi Airlines flights and three Flynas flights carrying the pilgrims have made the trip from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia.
Hajj is to officially begin around Jul 8, subject to the sighting of the moon.
More stories
- Destiny MD Rafiqul’s wife lands in jail
- HC resumes Dr Kamal’s plea hearing Tuesday
- Trial of ex-health DG Azad, Shahed begins
- 1,200 illegal gas lines cut in Gazipur
- Depot inferno: Two more die from injuries
- REB worker ‘murdered’ during drive on illegal connections
- Abdur Rouf named central bank governor
- 3 policemen injured in attack at Dhaka rally
Recent Stories
- Bangladeshi man dies during Hajj pilgrimage
- Russian national found dead in Pabna's Rooppur
- Minister Quader wary of plot to sabotage Padma Bridge opening
- HC to resume hearing Dr Kamal’s Tk 60m tax dodge challenge Tuesday
- Tk 6m tourist project pits Garos against Forest Department in Madhupur
- Rohingya issue must be seen as global and collective crisis: State Minister Shahriar
Opinion
Most Read
- BNP chief Khaleda undergoes angioplasty with stenting after ‘mild’ heart attack
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh reports 109 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Convicted of scam, Destiny MD Rafiqul’s wife Farah Diba lands in jail
- EC can't compel Cumilla MP Bahar to leave constituency, says CEC Awal
- Doctors to keep Khaleda Zia under observation for 72 hours in hospital
- MPs censure Finance Minister Kamal for offering amnesty to money launderers
- Tk 6m tourist project pits Garos against Forest Department in Madhupur
- Global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War: think-tank