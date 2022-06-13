Bangladeshi man dies during Hajj pilgrimage

A daily Hajj bulletin from the Ministry of Religious Affairs identified him as 59-year-old Jahangir Kabir from Chapainawabganj. He died on Saturday, during his pilgrimage.

So far, 7,573 pilgrims from Bangladesh have arrived in Saudi Arabia. Of them, 3,268 travelled with the government’s travel package, while 4,305 used a private package.

Eleven Biman Bangladesh flights, five Saudi Airlines flights and three Flynas flights carrying the pilgrims have made the trip from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia.

Hajj is to officially begin around Jul 8, subject to the sighting of the moon.