Titas cuts 1,200 illegal gas connections in Gazipur

The operation, at 11 points in the Sonapara, Shokhinogor, Kunia and Targach areas of Gacha Thana, lasted from 10 am to 9 pm on Saturday.

Executive Magistrate Thander Kamruzzaman of the Gazipur district administration led the drive.

Nripendranath Biswas, managing engineer of the Titas Gas Gazipur zone, said that gas connections to 600 homes were cut off. A mobile court fined eight people a total of Tk 555,000 for using gas illegally.