Titas cuts 1,200 illegal gas connections in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2022 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2022 12:45 PM BdST
Titas Gas authorities have disconnected about 1,200 illegal gas connections to various homes in Gazipur.
Executive Magistrate Thander Kamruzzaman of the Gazipur district administration led the drive.
Nripendranath Biswas, managing engineer of the Titas Gas Gazipur zone, said that gas connections to 600 homes were cut off. A mobile court fined eight people a total of Tk 555,000 for using gas illegally.
