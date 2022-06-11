Rural Electrification Board worker ‘murdered’ during drive on illegal connections in Bogura

The victim, Abdul Hannan, 33, an electrician from Shajahanpur Upazila in the district, worked as an office assistant at BREB’s Pirab subzonal office.

Shibganj Police Sub-inspector Latifur Rahman said Hannan died on Friday night and his body was found in the Upazila’s Bhayerpukur area later.

BREB Samity-1 Director General Moniruzzaman started a case with Shibganj police, naming 18 people and accusing 50-60 other unidentified suspects.

The police officer said connections for Abdul Halim and Abu Sayeed of the Bhayerpukur area were being used to distribute electricity for businesses illegally.

BREB’s Pirab office sent a team of seven to remove the connections upon getting information. They went to the location around 11 pm on Friday. As the men were about to do their job, the beneficiaries of the illegal connections and their associates attacked the workers, said SI Latifur.

Hannan fled the scene while the attackers held the six others, Latifur said. Shibganj police rescued the six later but Hannan was nowhere to be found. His body was found about a kilometre from the scene at 2 am on Saturday.

“There was blood on Hannan’s face,” said Moniruzzaman, who alleged the electrician was murdered. Police were waiting for the autopsy report to confirm the cause of Hannan’s death, according to Dipak Kumar Das, chief of Shibganj Police Station.

The detainees are Abu Sayeed, 50, his son Sohel Rana, 23, Imran Kazi, 32, ‘Ataur’, 30, and Babar Ali, 30.